ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Some roads on the Isle of Palms will close Saturday for the third annual Halloween golf cart parade and carnival.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. at the IOP Recreation Center. From there, golf carts will drive along the designated route, showcasing their spooky decorations.

The parade will end back at the Recreation Center and will be followed by the festival.

The following roads will be closed as the parade takes place:

27th Ave from Waterway Blvd to Cameron Blvd

Hartnett Blvd from 21st Ave to 29th Ave

Waterway Blvd from 21st Ave to 30th Ave

29th Ave from Waterway Blvd to Cameron Blvd

IOP Police will provide traffic updates on their social media accounts, @IsleofPalmsPD.