ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Isle of Palms (IOP) on Wednesday announced the summer schedule for garbage and recycling collection.

Beginning June 6, garbage will be collected twice per week. Homes from Breach Inlet through 30th Avenue will be serviced Mondays and Thursdays. Homes from 30th Avenue through Wild Dunes will be serviced Tuesdays and Fridays.

Weekly recycling collection will be every Wednesday from June 8 through August 31. Yard debris and miscellaneous items will also be collected on Wednesdays.