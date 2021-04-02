IOP: App required for paid parking

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) on Friday announced that payment for parking at Front Beach and in Municipal lots will only be accepted via the free mobile app FlowBird.

Visitors typically have the option to pay at kiosks, but software issues with the kiosks has rendered them temporarily out of order.

IOP previously announced that a software update to the kiosks could impact some machines, but the updated announcement extends the outage to all machines.

The city says that it is working to get the kiosks back up and running “soon.”

There will be signs instructing visitors to download the FlowBird app.

The FlowBird app has some useful features, including the ability to check parking availability, reserve spots (in some locations), get notifications when time is almost up, and add time from anywhere, without having to return to a meter or kiosk. Additionally, it only charges for the actual time spent in the spot.