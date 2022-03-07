ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms (IOP) Cleanup Crew beach sweeps begin March 14.

From March through May, the group will meet every other Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Informational sessions will begin at 5:30 p.m. before every sweep. Volunteers can hear from the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation team about how litter impacts the ecosystem and what we can do to fix the litter problem.

From Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, the sweeps will be held weekly.

The group will meet next to Coconut Joe’s, where buckets, bags, gloves, clipboards, and data collection sheets will be distributed. After the sweep, volunteers can enjoy a discount at a designated local business.

Magnets for free parking during beach sweeps will be provided.