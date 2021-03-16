IOP cancels July 4th fireworks celebration for second year amid COVID-19 pandemic

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to cancel the July 4 fireworks celebration.

The Public Safety Committee met earlier and discussed whether it was prudent to have the celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group considered factors such as the tides, to determine how much beach would be available, but ultimately decided that the risk of COVID-19 spread was not worth it.

Councilmembers also spoke with nearby localities like Sullivan’s Island, which has cancelled its 4th of July fireworks celebration, and Folly Beach, which has not yet cancelled the celebration officially, but seems likely to do so.

The celebration was cancelled in July of 2020 as well, as COVID-19 spread creeped up in South Carolina.

While cases are on the decline and vaccinations are on the rise, council noted that we are still not in the clear, and the risk is too high.