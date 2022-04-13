ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A new speed limit will be enforced for many roads on the Isle of Palms (IOP).

Beginning Monday, most secondary roads will have a speed limit of 25mph. Previously, the speed limit was 30mph.

According to the IOP Police Department, there are a few exceptions to the limit.

The reduction comes ahead of tourist season, during which traffic bottlenecks on main roads often lead to drivers zipping through secondary roads to avoid delays. Residents have complained of unsafe drivers posing a threat to pedestrians, bikers, and children playing in the area.

IOP Police are asking residents to pay extra attention to the new traffic pattern and obey all traffic signs.