IOP City Council approves first reading of Marina Restaurant Lease proposal

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council on Tuesday met to discuss the future of a contested space at the IOP Marina.

The lease on the space previously inhabited by Tidal Wave Watersports has expired, and local leaders have been grappling with the best future use for the area.

In Tuesday’s meeting, council unanimously approved the first reading of a proposal put forth by the IOP Families Investment Group, which would secure the lease until 2045.

The proposal anticipates a restaurant, a dock for restaurant use, and updates to the parking configuration.

The proposal must past a second reading before it is officially accepted. City Council hopes to have the agreement ratified by November of 2020, and open restaurants in the space by the spring or summer of 2021.