Isle of Palms, S.C. (WCBD) – During the Isle of Palms City Council meeting Tuesday evening, a major topic on the agenda was the discussion of a possible noise ordinance in the area.

Mayor Phillip Pounds said he didn’t expect much discussion on the matter, but the city council ended up spending a good portion of the time discussing the possibility of a noise ordinance on the island. Isle of Palms resident, Al Clouse, said this issue is not new to his community.

“We started this track back in April of 2020 and we’re still continuing, this being our 16th presentation,” said Clouse.

Council members discussed the possibility of hiring a noise expert to help guide the process of creating the ordinance, which the public safety committee estimated could cost around $20,000 to $40,000.

City Council also agreed to wait on a noise study from Wild Dunes Resort before continuing the discussion.

Retired city council member, Randy Bell, said the parameters of a noise ordinance can be difficult to define.

“We don’t have a defined decibel level and that’s controversial and difficult, I don’t envy the council for having to establish what that should be,” said Bell.

Dune restoration was also a major topic of discussion at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The president of the group Preserve IOP, Brian Duffy, believes there is only one solution.

“It would be putting in a berm, that would be a temporary dune, all along that area that is experiencing the erosion right now,” said Duffy.

Mayor Phillip Pounds said whatever they ultimately decide, they will involve residents in the process.

“When you try to get people to participate in surveys and town hall meetings people always show up here…but it’s great to have an engaged community,” said Mayor Pounds.