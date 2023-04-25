ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council on Tuesday voted to recommend the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reconfigure the IOP connector to include two lanes off the island.

Council voted to request “Concept Five,” which would have one lane going from Mount Pleasant onto the island and two lanes going outbound from the island.

The concept was most popular among survey respondents, but drew some criticism for its lack of a dedicated emergency lane.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, councilmembers said that the two lanes off the island would help ease congestion on busy summer days, especially during events like a thunderstorm, when everyone rushes off the island at once and traffic backs up into residential neighborhoods.

Council voted to request SCDOT implement the concept.