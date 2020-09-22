IOP City Council votes to eliminate some parking, pending SCDOT approval

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Changes to parking on the Isle of Palms could be a step closer to becoming permanent. In Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members voted 7-1 in favor of eliminating parking along the land side of Palm Boulevard between 22 Avenue and 40 Avenue.

Now, the motion goes to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for approval.

Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll says it would eliminate about 100 to 150 public parking spaces and believes the measure will improve public safety.

“When people come and go to the beach, they have to cross the busy Palm Boulevard,” says Carroll. “Now a days you kind of take your life in own hands to cross Palm Boulevard.”

City council began studying the move after beach restrictions took effect earlier this summer. Mayor Carroll says he’s in favor of the plan.

“It will help the flow of traffic going up and down Palm and also for emergency vehicles,” says Mayor Carroll.

Some leaders from surrounding communities expressed opposition:

“You’re eliminating public access to the beach, you’re eliminating families like mine from being able to enjoy a day at the beach and it’s not right,” says Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Jake Rambo.

Despite a CARTA Bus beach shuttle, Rambo says the service only helps some people looking to hit Isle of Palms’ beaches, not everyone.

“With three young children — and we’ve got coolers and we’ve got beach toys and boogie boards and the kids are all sandy — it’s just not practical,” says Rambo.

Carroll says even with the reduction in parking, the island will still exceed the required amount of beach parking by more than 600%.

This comes with another potential change: island-wide paid parking.

“We can’t handle the growth, so everybody has to realize that we all have to help take care of our beaches, says Carroll. “We all have to help pay for the cost of the increased police, fire and sanitation.”

The proposal is drawing criticism. Rambo says he’s been in touch with legislators to get involved and fight the elimination of public parking.

“The beach is owned by everyone, the islands don’t own their beaches,” says Rambo. “We all contribute to re-nourishment projects, we all own those beaches and we all should be able to access them freely.”

Back on the IOP, Carroll says it’s not about eliminating parking but keeping beaches safe and clean for everyone.

"And we want people to come and play, we love our beaches and we want everyone to love our beaches but everybody can't come at one time," says Carroll.