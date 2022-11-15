ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council voted Tuesday to pass five ordinances that will rezone certain areas within the Wild Dunes community in an effort to conserve green space.

Potential future development in the area brought islanders together in protest. The group argued that further commercialization and development on the island is not in the best interest of the environment or residents.

Dozens of people attended Tuesday’s meeting and spoke during the public comment section.

Nearly every person who spoke urged council members to vote in favor of the ordinances.

“We need to protect this island,” said one resident.

“Where do we go?” asked another. “Do we want to pass these five amendments? Which is clearly the will of the people on this island.”

The ordinances focus specifically on the Wild Dunes community.

Councilman Blair Hahn, who voted in favor of the ordinances, said that area has been highlighted recently because of construction on a new hotel.

“I believe we need to have some control over what’s going on in Wild Dunes. I thought it was important to stop any development until such a time that a specific plan is put in place, and if they want to come to us and ask for a variance, or ask for a zoning change on a specific building, we’d be happy to consider. Residents on the island see that the island is full and there’s just not room for more cars, for more construction, for more servicepeople, for more people in general.”

A representative of Lowe and Dart Interests, the developers and part owners of Wild Dunes Resort, also spoke at the meeting advising council to push the vote until a deeper conversation between city council and Wild Dunes can be had.

“The city intentionally rushed to pass the first reading of the five ordinances expressly to avoid any discussion with Wild Dunes resort,” said the representative.

The only council member to vote against the ordinances was Councilman Kevin Popson.

Councilmember Jan Anderson recused herself from the vote due to a family connection with Wild Dunes.