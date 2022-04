ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A routine inspection will close portions of the Isle of Palms Connector the final week of April.

From April 25 through April 29, CONSOR Engineers LLC will be on the bridge between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for inspections.

The eastbound bike lane and shoulder closures will be necessary during work hours.

Inspections are weather permitting.