IOP considering further restrictions on beaches to mitigate COVID-19 spread

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council will meet Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss passing Emergency Ordinance 2020-11, which would implement further restrictions on beaches, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The ordinance, as currently written, would prohibit coolers, chairs, and umbrellas on beaches. It does not go so far as to implement another “keep it moving order.”

It would also prohibit live entertainment, and implement a curfew of 9:00 p.m. for loud music.

Indoor capacity at restaurants and bars would be limited to 50% as well, should the ordinance pass.

The Agenda for the meeting cites “other emergency measures” as included in the ordinance, though it does not provide details regarding the measures.

The actions are being taken in response to rising COVID-19 cases locally, as well as an influx of individuals visiting the island.

The virtual meeting will be held on Zoom. Citizens can provide public comment at this link.