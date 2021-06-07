IOP Environmental Advisory Committee to feature high school, college student

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council will create an Environmental Advisory Committee, which will feature a high school and college student on the board.

The board will feature “nine adult citizens, one of which would be a City Council liaison, one college student, and one high school student.” The students will serve one-year terms, while other members will serve three-year terms.

Those interested in serving on the committee have until June 30 to apply. The IOP City Council Personnel Committee will have the final say on board members.

The purpose of the Environmental Advisory Committee is to “advise City Council on matters of environmental impact, protections, conservation, and sustainability by exploring innovations, best practices, an data around changes.”

The Goals of the Environmental Advisory Committee are as follows, according to the committee website: