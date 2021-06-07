IOP Environmental Advisory Committee to feature high school, college student

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council will create an Environmental Advisory Committee, which will feature a high school and college student on the board.
The board will feature “nine adult citizens, one of which would be a City Council liaison, one college student, and one high school student.” The students will serve one-year terms, while other members will serve three-year terms.
Those interested in serving on the committee have until June 30 to apply. The IOP City Council Personnel Committee will have the final say on board members.
The purpose of the Environmental Advisory Committee is to “advise City Council on matters of environmental impact, protections, conservation, and sustainability by exploring innovations, best practices, an data around changes.”
The Goals of the Environmental Advisory Committee are as follows, according to the committee website:
- Protect the environment, endangered species and natural resources.
- Reduce litter and pollution.
- Pursue energy conservation.
- Develop environmental messaging and branding to promote best practices.
- Support Isle of Palms as a strong environmental leader in South Carolina and model for other coastal communities.
- Develop and support partnerships with related community groups and stakeholders.