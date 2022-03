CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) Front Beach Fest is happening Saturday, March 5.

The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Front Beach on Ocean Boulevard.

There will be live music, food and drinks, vendors, and activities for kids.

Both sides of Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10th Avenue will be closed to traffic for the event.

The Isle of Palms Police Department is requiring all cars parked in the area to be moved by 6:00 a.m. Saturday or risk being towed.