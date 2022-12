CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Garbage collection on the Isle of Palms is delayed by two days this week due to the holiday.

City offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, and collection will begin Wednesday.

Household garbage from residences on Breach Inlet through 30th Avenue will be collected Wednesday.

Household garbage from residences on 31st Avenue through Wild Dunes will be collected Thursday.

There will be no collection of debris or miscellaneous items this week.