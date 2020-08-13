IOP implements additional COVID-19 mitigation measures, increases public parking

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council on Thursday met to address moving forward as a community while continuing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The council took action on the hotly contested issue of access to public parking, removing previously implemented restrictions to limit island capacity.

Beginning Sunday, the following additional parking will be available:

The ocean side of Palm Blvd, between 21 and 40 Avenues

The south side of each avenue between 3 and 9 Avenues (south side is the side closer to Sullivan’s Island)

Municipal parking lots on Pavilion Drive will be at full capacity

Additionally, metered parking spaces between 10 and 14 avenue, as well as parking in the municipal lots, will be free after 6:00 p.m. until October 31.

Parking on Hartnett Blvd between 27 and 29 Avenues remains restricted to Rec Center use.

To remain vigilant in slowing the spread of COVID-19, council implemented the following mitigation measures: