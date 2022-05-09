ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on Tuesday will host the first community meeting to discuss safety on the island.

The meeting is being held from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at IOPPD headquarters.

Chief Kevin Cornett and command staff will provide “important crime statistics and information” for island renters and residents who live anywhere from 21st Avenue to Breach Inlet.

Guests will also have a chance to ask questions and speak with IOPPD at the meeting.

IOPPD plans to host more community safety meetings in the future.