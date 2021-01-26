IOP postpones decision on whether to allow commercial surf lessons

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council on Tuesday discussed the long-debated prospect of allowing commercial surfing lessons on island beaches, concluding that further legal advice is necessary before making a decision.

Members emphasized issues of safety and liability, agreeing that a capable instructor is paramount, but disagreeing on who is responsible for verifying the capability of the instructor.

Some felt that it is the responsibility of City Council to ensure that an instructor is water rescue, CPR, and lifeguard certified. They said it was up to them to ensure lives are in the hands of a reliable instructor.

Others disagreed, saying that parents are responsible for doing the research and would not put their children in a class with someone they do not trust.

Ultimately, it was unclear whether that was a burden the city was capable of taking on.

Council opted to push the discussion to next month’s meeting and seek further legal advice.

The next scheduled meeting is February 23.