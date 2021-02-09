IOP ranked among top 10 Most Luxurious Summer Destinations in US

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) on Tuesday was ranked by HomeToGo as one of the top 10 Most Luxurious Summer Destinations in the US.

The rental search engine analyzed the 2,000 most-searched locations, ranking IOP number eight among them.

With a median nightly price of $638.40, IOP ranks on the lower end of the luxury destinations:

  • The Hamptons (NY) – $1,066.80 median nightly cost
  • Nantucket (MA) – $1,038.00 median nightly cost
  • Montauk (NY) – $957.60
  • Seaside (FL) – $780.00
  • Avalon (NJ) – $726.00
  • Corolla, Outer Banks (NC) – $657.60
  • Martha’s Vineyard (MA) – $652.80
  • Isle of Palms (SC) – $638.40
  • Beach Haven (NJ) – $614.40
  • Chatham (MA) – $574.80

