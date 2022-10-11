ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on the Isle of Palms spoke concerned about a possible threat to the island’s golf courses, green spaces, and recreation spaces.

Some of the green spaces in the Wild Dunes Resort could be bulldozed if action isn’t taken to prevent development. Neighbors say they’re concerned Wild Dunes Resort owners are looking to build hotels and homes over the spaces.

The overwhelming message from residents during a special called city council meeting Monday was working to protect the green spaces. City council approved the first reading for five ordinances they say will do just that. Some council members warn it could be a lengthy process.

“Who wins when we give away accommodations tax money,” says Randy Bell, a former Isle of Palms City Councilman and concerned resident. “The entities that don’t benefit the community, that is not a benefit to this community.”

Dozens of residents voiced concerns about potential plans to build over Wild Dunes golf courses and recreational spaces saying the development could bring severe consequences.

“Not only to preserve the greenspaces and open spaces that are critical for stormwater management but also to limit the density in Wild Dunes to mitigate the impact on the city’s resources,” says Bev Miller, a concerned resident.

Plans for development within the resort could bring hundreds of homes, hotels, or condos in place of the current green spaces. Residents at the meeting say it would also bring traffic, noise, and parking issues with it.

“And it’s for the purpose of allowing this audience and this community a voice in the affairs of the community,” says Bell.

Council took up five ordinances meant to protect green space and prevent the building. All five ordinances passed with 8 to 1 votes.

“We need to make sure we protect all the interests, protect as much greenspace as we can,” says Councilman Rusty Streetman. “Conservation and all of that is top of mind.”

Councilman Kevin Popson was the only no vote on the ordinances. The ordinances will likely move to second reading in the coming weeks. Council warns the process could be a lengthy one with potential negotiations with Wild Dunes or legal action looming.

“I fully support what we are doing,” says Councilman Blair Hahn. “But this is the beginning of what could be a six-month process.”

During the special called meeting, residents say it’s important to keep fighting to protect the land and recreational spaces.

“We can not back down from these people,” says Tony Santiago, a concerned resident. “They will just keep coming and coming and coming.”

Isle of Palms City Council will hold a public hearing on the topic and five ordinances Tuesday, October 18th at City Hall to allow people to give feedback before they get a second reading. The hearing will start at 5 pm.