IOP road closure happening over weekend

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) Police Department has announced an upcoming road closure to accommodate a bicycle ride.

The southbound lane of Ocean Boulevard between 14th Avenue and JC Long Boulevard will close on November 4th at 7:00 a.m. and remain closed until November 7th at 12:00 p.m.

During that time, the area will still be open to bike and foot traffic.

The closure is to accommodate the LOWVELO bike ride for cancer research, which is taking place November 6th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hundreds of riders are expected to participate in one of four different routes around the Lowcountry.

Money raised from the ride will be donated to MUSC Hollings Cancer Center to fund cancer research.

Click here for more information about LOWVELO.