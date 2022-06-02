ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) is working to streamline the often frustrating parking process by enabling visitors to pay from their phones.

Visitors parking in certain areas are now able to text 727563 and enter their license plate numbers to pay, as opposed to finding the nearest kiosk and paying with cash or a card.

Signs will be posted displaying the number and the lot IDs.

Eligible locations include Ocean Boulevard between 14th Avenue and 10th Avenue, IOP Municipal Lot A, and IOP Municipal Lot B.