ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council is hosting listening sessions for the community to provide feedback on proposed short-term rental regulations.

The sessions will be held at the IOP Rec Center on September 14, 21, and 28 beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Under the proposed regulations, a rental license cap (10% higher than the total number of 202 licenses) would be established for three zones on the island.

The cap would not take existing licenses away from property owners, however “properties that secure a short-term rental license, but are not actively advertised and/or rented, would not be allowed to renew.”

Short-term rental licenses would be transferrable when properties are sold.

Occupancy limits would also change under the proposed regulations.

The regulations — “particularly trends in uncapped areas” — would be reviewed annually.

Space is limited, so registration for the listening sessions is required. Click here to register.