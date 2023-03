ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks recently released pictures of the new boardwalk beach ramp at the Isle of Palms County Park.

The boardwalk was made two feet wider, making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Via Charleston County Parks

It was constructed with composite decking material, which Charleston County Parks said “will better withstand the beach environment.”

The update also includes new shower stations and an overlook area.