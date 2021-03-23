IOP votes in favor of angled parking along Palm Boulevard

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council on Tuesday met to discuss proposed changes to parking along Palm Boulevard, the latest in an ongoing battle over beach parking.

The plan, presented by the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT), would allow angled parking along the land-side of Palm Boulevard between 21 and 40 Avenues.

Currently, the area is zoned for parallel parking. Switching to angled parking could create space for roughly 77 more parking spots. Likewise, it would eliminate issues such as double and triple parking.

During the meeting, City Council said that it is in agreement with the SCDOT, saying that the 60 degree angled parking is a beneficial solution.

An Ordinance to formally adopt the plan will be presented at a Special Meeting.

City leaders say that they expect the new parking structure to be in place before Memorial Day Weekend.