IOP votes in favor of paid parking changes, fails to move forward with decision on Marina

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council met on Tuesday to discuss many contentious topics, such as the prospect of additional paid parking and the future of the IOP Marina.

After discussion among members, the group voted eight to one in favor of implementing paid parking from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. “on the beach parking areas of Palm Boulevard, 3rd through 9th Avenues, and the Breach Inlet parking lot” between March 1 and October 31.

A final ordinance solidifying the decision is still in the works. The changes would go into effect next year.

Additionally, the future of the IOP Marina, in particular, Tidal Wave Watersports was discussed.

Many IOP residents are calling on council to use the area for public parking, as well as a public place to put in kayaks and paddleboards.

There are other calls for the area to remain commercial.

A motion was put forth to consider allowing the space to be used for both commercial and public parking, and allowing Tidal Wave to stay until a request for proposal (RFP) was complete.

Following Executive Session, members voted on the motion, which failed, leaving the future of the marina undecided.

