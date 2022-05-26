ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) is preparing for a busy holiday weekend by increasing manpower and reminding beachgoers how to safely celebrate.

Additional officers will be managing crowds and directing traffic across the island, both of which are expected to be significant.

IOPPD is asking everyone to be patient as drive times to and from the island are expected to be longer. Drivers should also be extra cautious while driving on the island, as vehicle and foot traffic will be heavy.

An emergency lane will be set up on the beach from 9th Avenue to 21st Avenue. Visitors are asked not to remove the poles marking the area or set up chairs in the area.

IOPPD offered the following tips and reminders for anyone planning a trip to the beach: