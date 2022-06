ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) Police Department on Thursday will host the final installment of their community meetings series.

IOPPD Chief Kevin Cornett will discuss crime statistics, crime prevention, and other topics pertaining to public safety.

Specific questions and concerns can be submitted to skowsky@iop.net for discussion.

The meeting will take place at the Public Safety Building beginning at 4:00 p.m.