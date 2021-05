ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) is reminding beachgoers not to block paths set up for emergency vehicles on the beach.

IOPPD posted a photo of white poles in the sand marking out an area of the beach. The department explained that the poles are put in place on busy weekends to ensure emergency vehicles have a clear route to respond to calls.

Visitors are asked to leave the poles in place and not to set up between the poles.