IOPPD: Two rescued from surf, taken to hospital

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) and Isle of Palms Fire Department on Thursday rescued two distressed swimmers from the surf.

According to IOPPD Chief Kevin Cornett, the two adults were swimming near 52/53 Avenues around 4:00 p.m. when crews were dispatched to assist.

Crews were able to locate the swimmers and help them to safety.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital by EMS.

There is no word on the current condition of the swimmers.

There is a moderate risk for rip-currents until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.