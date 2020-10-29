IOPPD: Two rescued from surf, taken to hospital

Lowcountry Beaches

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) and Isle of Palms Fire Department on Thursday rescued two distressed swimmers from the surf.

According to IOPPD Chief Kevin Cornett, the two adults were swimming near 52/53 Avenues around 4:00 p.m. when crews were dispatched to assist.

Crews were able to locate the swimmers and help them to safety.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital by EMS.

There is no word on the current condition of the swimmers.

There is a moderate risk for rip-currents until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES