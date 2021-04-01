IOPPD warns of broken parking kiosks ahead of beach season, says use app instead

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on Thursday issued a notice to beachgoers that parking kiosks on the island may be temporarily disabled by a software update.

The kiosks, located along Front Beach, are used to pay for parking spots in the area. Amid the kiosk breakdown, parking will still require payment.

IOPPD is encouraging people to download the Flowbird app, which allows users to pay for parking on their phones.

The app offers the convenience of notifying users when their time is always up and allowing users to add more time from anywhere.