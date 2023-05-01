CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Summer is right around the corner, and that means stricter rules for when four-legged friends can enjoy the sand and surf.

Before you leash up your pup for a trip to the beach, here are some guidelines:

Folly Beach

Beginning May 1, dogs are not allowed on Folly Beach from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Outside of the hours, however, dogs are permitted to be on the beach as long as they are leashed and under control. These rules remain in effect until Sept. 30.

Pets are never allowed on the Folly Beach Fishing Pier.

Isle of Palms

On the Isle of Palms, dogs are allowed to be off-leash from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. between April 1 and Sept. 14. From Sept. 15 through March 31, dogs can be off-leash from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 a.m.

At all other times, dogs are allowed on the beach but must be on a leash and under control, including while in the water.

According to city officials, dog owners must always have a leash in hand, have their pet under control, and clean up after them.

Sullivan’s Island

During the summer — May 1 through Sept. 30 — dogs are permitted to be off-leash from 5:00 a.m. until 10:00 and on-leash from 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Dogs are not allowed on the beach at all from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

During the winter — Oct. 1 through April 30 — dogs can be off-leash from 5:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and on-leash from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Permits are required for all dogs on Sullivan’s Island beaches, which cost $25 for residents and $50 for visitors. More information on obtaining a dog license can be found here.

Kiawah Island

Dogs are allowed on Kiawah Island beaches year-round, but the rules regarding leashing change seasonally.

At Beachwalker County Park — the only public beach access on the island — dogs must be leashed at all times between March 16 and Oct. 31. Dogs can be off-leash from Nov. 1 through March 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dogs are allowed off-leash year-round from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the designated “dog use area” located between the eastern boundary of the Beach Club and the Ocean Course pedestrian access. Owners must remain with their pet, have a leash with them, and leash their pet if requested by another beachgoer or Beach Patrol.

Dogs are never allowed in designated critical habitat areas.

Credit: Town of Kiawah Island

Edisto Beach

Dogs must be on a leash from May 1 through October 31 while on Edisto beaches and year-round at Edisto Beach State Park.

At all other times, pets must be within verbal command of owners, on a leash, or in a secure area within the town limits.

Remember, if you do decide to take your furry friend with you to any nearby beaches, you must clean up after them.