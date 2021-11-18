Isle of Palms considering new rules for dogs after complaints of bites

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council plans to discuss possible new regulations for dogs on the island after recent reports of dog bites and attacks.

While the island currently has a leash law, it does not establish address potential attacks.

The new ordinance being considered would define what a dangerous dog is as well as “the steps that will happen when a dog does bite somebody… [and]… what has to happen once a dog is deemed a dangerous dog,” according to IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett.

So far in 2021, IOP police have received 16 reports of dog bites or attacks on both humans and other animals.

While some residents are shaken, others say they have never had a problem with dogs on the island.

Dog owner Rebecca Mataosky says that she’s been coming to the island fairly often for about a year and has “never seen any aggressive dogs or dog attacks.”

City Council plans to discuss the ordinance at the next scheduled meeting.