Isle of Palms PD hiring beach services officers for summer season

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police (IOP) Police Department is getting a head start on staffing up ahead of beach season.

IOPPD is working to hire beach services officers to help monitor the crowds expected to descend on the island as the weather warms up.

Beach services officers are responsible for parking enforcement, patrolling the beach, searching for missing persons, and directing traffic.

Applicants must be willing to work outside and on weekends and holidays as needed.

No experience is required, but applicants must hold a valid South Carolina driver’s license and high school diploma or equivalent.

Starting pay is $15.00 per hour.

