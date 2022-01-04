Isle of Palms PD releases holiday traffic enforcement stats

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on Tuesday released holiday traffic enforcement statistics as part of its ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign.

Between December 15, 2021 and January 1, 2022, IOPPD issued four open container charges, six driving under suspension charges, seven drug-related charges, nine DUI charges, and 16 speeding charges.

IOPPD said that despite the nine DUI charges, officers noticed many taxis and ride-share vehicles over the same time period, which likely prevented more tickets and potential tragedies.