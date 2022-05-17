ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) and Sullivan’s Island are experiencing water issues resulting from a leak in a water transmission line.

On IOP, residents are being asked to stop watering lawns and gardens until further notice and turn off irrigation systems connected to house water meters. The IOP Water and Sewer Commission has already turned off other irrigation meters.

While repairs are underway, IOP “is blending raw well water to its reverse osmosis treated water to increase storage capacity.” The blended water “may have a different taste and it may be harder to wash off soap,” according to the IOP Water and Sewer Commission.

Sullivan’s Island is pumping in water from Mount Pleasant via a recently installed pipeline. While water quality will remain unchanged, water pressure may be lower than usual.

Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, May 20 at the earliest.