FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- The Independence Day fireworks show on Folly Beach has been canceled due to expected high tides, according to city officials.

The Folly Associaton of Business (FAB), the organization that put on fireworks displays on Folly Beach, announced Tuesday that the show would no longer be held due to “exceptionally high tides” expected at dusk on July 4.

“Unfortunately, there will not be enough area on the beach for the pyrotechnics trailer and the surrounding set-up needed to execute the display,” officials said.

According to NOAA, high tide on July 4 will occur at 9:53 p.m. and is expected to reach 6.47 feet.

Alternative sites for the show were considered, but FAB said none of those sites could be used while still adhering to safety clearance regulations.

The show was originally scheduled for 9:00 p.m. on July on the beachfront from 210 West Artic to 400 West Ashley Avenue.