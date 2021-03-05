MPPD to hold polar plunge benefitting Special Olympics

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Sunday will hold a polar plunge to benefit the Special Olympics.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. behind the Windjammer on the Isle of Palms.

Since a large polar plunge wasn’t possible this year due to COVID-19, MPPD is encouraging the public to participate in a virtual polar plunge.

They are asking people to jump into a cold pool, lake, ocean, bathtub, etc. and share photos using the hashtag #PolarPlungeSC.

Money raised will go to Special Olympics South Carolina.