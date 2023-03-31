SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) will be testing communications equipment in Lowcountry waters from April 3 through 7.

Crews will be testing “the interoperability and performance of various communications systems configurations.”

The majority of the testing will be on the western side of Sullivan’s Island, in the Charleston Harbor, and along the coast.

According to NIWC, the testing will include “a tethered, balloon-like aerostat flying overhead and manned/unmanned surface vessels in the water.”

Via NIWC Via NIWC

NIWC said that the balloon is white and about 20 feet in diameter. The vessels are 12 feet long, three feet wide, and look like overturned kayaks.

There will also be several military and civilian personnel testing communications equipment on beaches near Fort Moultrie, as well as off the end of the pier at Fort Sumter.

Members of the public are asked not to touch the equipment. NIWC is making the public aware of the time and location of the testing “due to recent national events and for safety measures.”