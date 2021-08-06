New all-way stop intersection coming to IOP

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) on Friday announced the implementation of a new all-way stop traffic pattern on the Isle of Palms (IOP).

The new all-way stop will be at the intersection of 41st Avenue and Wildwood Road/Forest Trail. Currently, only drivers traveling on Wildwood Road and Forest Trail stop at the intersection.

According to SCDOT, the change is temporary “to evaluate traffic patterns.”

It will go into effect Thursday, August 12 at 12:00 p.m.