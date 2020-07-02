New app shows beach traffic in real time

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments has partnered with the City of Isle of Palms, the Town of Sullivan’s Island, the City of Folly Beach, and the Town of Mount Pleasant to create “Beach Reach,” a new app that monitors beach traffic in real time.

The app is compatible with Apple and Android smartphones. It shows users traffic leading up to the beaches, and provides insight regarding “parking, access, policies and more.”

The app pulls from multiple Charleston County traffic cameras, as well as private-sector cameras.

BCDCOG Executive Director, Ron Mitchum, said “Beach Reach provides residents and visitors with a simple and convenient way to see traffic going to and from our three largest beach municipalities at the push of a button….We want to use technology such as the Beach Reach ap to help eliminate some of the hassle when it comes to traffic congestion.”

The first version of the app is available now.