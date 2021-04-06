No-wake-zone on Intracoastal Waterway extended

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Tuesday announced that the seasonal no-wake-zone on the in Intracoastal Waterway between Goad Island and the Isle of Palms is being extended.

Beginning April 15, the no-wake-zone will extend to “the mouth of the creek that intersects the [Intracoastal Waterway] near the IOP Connector.”

Via SCDNR

The change was made due to “increasing boater traffic and congestion in this area.” The reduction in speed will hopefully make the area safer and reduce accidents.

The no-wake-zone is in place until September 15.