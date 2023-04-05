FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Folly Beach is considering a revised ordinance that would require approval from a special committee to have a large wedding on Folly Beach.

The proposed changes were brought before city council last month and would amend the current ordinance regarding rules for special events.

Under the new rule, anyone wanting to have a wedding ceremony with more than 25 attendees — including the wedding party — would need to gain permission from the city’s Special Events Committee.

The needed approval would apply to any wedding on “public property” including the beach, community center, and Folly River Park, according to the ordinance.

City officials said staff received wedding applications ranging from 100 to 145 guests in late February, reflecting the uptick in Lowcountry nuptials typically seen during spring.

In a memo to council, City Administrator Aaron Pope said the goal is two-fold: “to ensure that large events like this meet the City’s general requirements for events on the beach and to create an opportunity to formally notify organizers of the rules and penalties for these types of events.”

Officials said the proposed changes would have no effect on the rules currently in place for weddings in public spaces on Folly Beach.

Weddings with fewer than 25 attendees will not require a permit, but organizers will still have to notify the city and provide certain information including time, place, duration, nature of the event, the expected number of guests, and contact information.

The ordinance would also prohibit special events on public or private property from obstructing beach access paths or walkovers. Tents, pulpits, chairs, plants, and other decorations would have to be removed before sunset, before the tide reaches them, or no more than two hours after the event’s conclusion, whichever is sooner.

The revised ordinance is expected to undergo a second reading during the next council meeting.