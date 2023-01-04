Charles Esten arrives at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A cast member on the locally-filmed Netflix series Outer Banks and country music artist will perform Saturday at a charity event on the Isle of Palms.

Charles “Chip” Esten, who plays Ward Cameron on the series, is hosting an intimate concert at The Refuge. The event is part of Esten’s campaign to raise $2 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Refuge is rolling out the red carpet for the event, which begins at 6:00 p.m.

Chef Jason Daly said that he plans to have fun with the food on the five-course menu.

There will also be “a meet and greet cocktail hour with special surprises.”

Tickets are very limited and cost $500 each. They are available for purchase at The Refuge.