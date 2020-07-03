Parking lots full and heavy traffic reported as people flock to the Isle of Palms on Friday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The 4th of July weekend is upon us and that means more people will be making their way to Lowcountry beaches to enjoy a little sun and sand.

Police on the Isle of Palms reported heavy traffic Friday morning with visitors making their way towards Isle of Palms County Park.

Parking lots were also full by 11:00 a.m. and those heading to the beach are encouraged to plan accordingly.

If you are heading to the island, police remind you at avenues off Palm Boulevard are reserved for resident parking only.

Parking on Palm Blvd. must be at least 4-feet off the pavement; right of the white line, and must be less than 14 feet from pavement, left of the orange line.

Do not park in an area with a red line.

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments has partnered with the City of Isle of Palms, the Town of Sullivan’s Island, the City of Folly Beach, and the Town of Mount Pleasant to create “Beach Reach,” a new app that monitors beach traffic in real time.

The app shows users traffic leading up to the beaches, and provides insight regarding “parking, access, policies and more.”

It is compatible with Apple and Android smartphones.