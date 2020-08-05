Petition to defund IOP, Sullivan’s Island, and Folly Beach circulating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In addition to a recent lawsuit filed against the Isle of Palms over parking limitations, a petition has been created called ‘DEFUND Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and Folly Beach over beach access restrictions.’

The petition, with close to 3,000 signatures as of Wednesday evening, is directed towards Charleston County because the county oversees funding to the beach towns.

According to the creator of the petition, Michael Barnett, Isle of Palms is hoping for funding for a new beach access ramp. Folly Beach is hoping for a new pier. Barnett believes funding should be cut off to the beach towns until parking restrictions have been lifted.

“Money talks. Money certainly talks,” said Barnett. “I mean, the Isle of Palms has it’s hands out right now asking for $100,000. Every penny of that money should be declined and they should cease all funding to these towns for whatever they’re asking for. All funding should stop. The gravy train should be cut off until they sign an agreement that says they will never do this again.”

Once the petition reaches its goal of 5,000 signatures, Barnett will present it to Charleston County leaders.

The petition can be found here.