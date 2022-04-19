ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD), North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), and US Coast Guard on Tuesday evening assisted a kayaker in distress.

Officers were on the IOP connector shortly after 5:00 p.m. assisting with the incident.

According to police, the man became stuck during low tide and called law enforcement. Officers used a drone to help locate him, then sent a boat specifically designed to navigate in low tide to retrieve the man.

No injuries were reported.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.