Popular Sullivan’s Island cafe expanding to IOP

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, owners of The Co-Op on Sullivan’s Island took to Facebook to announce the September 1 opening of their second restaurant, which will be located on nearby Isle of Palms (IOP).







Via: The Co-Op Sullivan’s Island Facebook

Known for their 20 flavors of frosé, the IOP location will offer many of the Co-Op classics, like $1 coffee and gourmet sandwiches. The IOP location will also introduce some new features, like snow cones and burger night.

The goal of the restaurant is “to do gourmet food fast so you can get back to the beach, work, yoga, or back home to unpause Southern Charm as quickly as possible.”

The owners say that the location will offer daily delivery to the entire island, starting at breakfast.