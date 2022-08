ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Many Dominion Energy customers on the Isle of Palms (IOP) are without power Friday evening as strong storms moved through the area.

The impacted area spanned from 41st Avenue to encompass all of Wild Dunes and a portion of Dewees Island.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, 2,542 customers were without power shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.